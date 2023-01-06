ADVERTISEMENT

Painter dies in accident at pharma firm

January 06, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

A painter M. Pydiraju (38) died while his colleague V. Appa Rao suffered injuries when they fell off a high wooden stand while painting the building of a pharma firm at Parawada, on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Smilax Labs Ltd in Parawada. Circle Inspector P. Eswara Rao said that no case was registered so far, adding that their team reached the spot and shifted the injured man to a private hospital. The body of Pydiraju was sent to KGH for post-mortem. Workers demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for the family of the deceased.

