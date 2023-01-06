HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Painter dies in accident at pharma firm

January 06, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

A painter M. Pydiraju (38) died while his colleague V. Appa Rao suffered injuries when they fell off a high wooden stand while painting the building of a pharma firm at Parawada, on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Smilax Labs Ltd in Parawada. Circle Inspector P. Eswara Rao said that no case was registered so far, adding that their team reached the spot and shifted the injured man to a private hospital. The body of Pydiraju was sent to KGH for post-mortem. Workers demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for the family of the deceased.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.