Painter comes under wheels of lorry on flyover

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 January 2021 00:34 IST

A 40-year-old painter, who was working on the NAD flyover, died on the spot after reportedly coming under the rear wheels of a lorry, in the city on Sunday. This is said to be the first accident on the flyover, which is yet to be fully completed.

The police said that the identity of the victim is yet to be established. The Airport Police registered a case and investigation is on. The body has been shifted for post-mortem.

