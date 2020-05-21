Paid quarantine facilities find few takers in Vizag

Financial crisis owing to the lockdown could be the reason for foreign returnees opting for govt.-run quarantine centres, say hoteliers.

Most of the foreign returnees opt for govt.-run centres

Not many people who landed in Visakhapatnam from various countries in ‘Vande Bharat’ flights are opting for paid quarantine facilities set up in hotels.

Flights which arrived from Abu Dhabi and Manila to Visakhapatnam, carried 314 stranded Indian nationals. Of them, 88 belong to Visakhapatnam district, while others left for their respective places in buses arranged by the State government. Among the 88 persons, only 11 have opted for paid quarantine in star hotels arranged by the district administration.

Around 150 people including 48 from Visakhapatnam district landed in the city in flights from Doha. Of them, only 17 opted for paid quarantine in hotels.

Similar is the case with the persons who arrived in the city via flights bound to Vijayawada as most of them have opted to spend the 14-day quarantine period at quarantine centres set up by the government at various educational institutions.

“Not many foreign returnees have opted for paid quarantine facilities. For budget hotels, the charge for 14-day quarantine is around ₹15,000, nearly ₹1,100 per day. Though the charges are not viable when it comes to profit, the hotels agreed to offer their rooms after an appeal by the government,” said T. Satyanarana, honourary president of A.P. Hoteliers’ Association.

Visakha Hotel Merchants’ Association secretary Shiva Reddy said that many foreign returnees were financially hit due to the lockdown, which could be the reason for them opting for government-run quarantine facilities.

Tariff chart

Meanwhile, Joint Collector G. Venugopal Reddy said that three types of quarantine facilities had been set, apart from those run by the government—budget hotels, three star hotels and four or five star hotels.

“The charge for budget hotels is be around ₹15,000 for 14 days, while the same for three star facilities is around ₹28,000. Similarly, four and five star hotels are charging about ₹35,000. “A number of closed hotels have come forward to give rooms for the quarantine facility. At present, there are 450 rooms available in the district for people who come from abroad,” Mr Venugopal Reddy said.

COVID-19 protocol

Dasapalla group of hotels general manager S. Prasanth said that they were following all safety measures when it came to hygiene.

“Around 20 persons are staying in Daspalla executive court at present. As per the COVID-19 protocol, the hotel staff are not allowed inside the rooms. Cleaning material are being be kept near the rooms and the guests are supposed to clean the rooms themselves. Packed food items are being provided to them,” he said.