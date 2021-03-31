Paediatric cataract must be treated early to prevent blindness, say experts

Paediatric ophthalmologist T. Suparna examining the children suffering from cataract at Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam

31 March 2021 00:42 IST

Infection during pregnancy a major cause of the problem in children

P. Janakamma, a farm worker, of Bangaruputtu village of G. Madugula mandal in the district, has to single-handedly support her three sons and two daughters. Her husband had deserted her and eloped with another woman.

The poor woman’s travails did not end there.

All her three sons have been affected by paediatric cataract. The delay in treatment of the problem has now made the boys almost losing their vision. They can barely see an object placed three feet in front of their eyes. The woman used to leave the boys at home and go out to work.

During the school screening programme, organised by Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Naidu Thota, under Dr. YSR Arogyasri Scheme, in February, 2020, the three boys were screened and their vision was found to be very poor in both the eyes.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown that followed delayed shifting of the boys to the eye hospital in the city for treatment.

Paediatric Ophthalmologist T. Suparna examined them and performed the cataract surgery in one eye for the 11-year-old boy, who is the oldest of the three siblings. The surgery for the other eye will be done after a week. The surgeries for the other two siblings are also being arranged.

“Infection of the mother during pregnancy is a major cause of paediatric cataract in children. Hereditary causes and consanguineous marriages are other reasons. Cataract surgery has to be done within three months after birth to prevent blindness,” Dr. Suparna told The Hindu.

“These boys are now aged 13, 12 and 8 years and the impulses to their brains are very less. Though total restoration of their eyesight is unlikely, there will definitely be an improvement in their vision after the surgery,” Dr. Suparna says.

“Sankar Foundation Eye Care Hospital had performed over 3.20 lakh surgeries besides conducting screening camps in the far-flung villages in the three districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam since its inception in 1997. Of these surgeries, 70 % were done free of cost to the poor and needy,” says K.B.N. Manimala, Managing Trustee and CEO of the foundation.

“Under YSR Kanti Velugu project of the State government, the hospital has carried out 22 cataract surgeries, 21 squint and eight more cataract surgeries are under process from the three districts. Squint surgeries have to be done before 8 years of age for best results,” she added.