Padmanabham murder case triggers a row

Kin refuse to perform last rites till justice is served

The murder case of 40-year-old M. Bangarraju of Padmanabham mandal on November 3 has snowballed into a political controversy, resulting in a dispute between two communities.

Even as three days have passed after the body of Bangarraju was found, his family members refused to take it from the mortuary of the King George Hospital (KGH) for final rites. The kin informed the officials that they would take the body only after the police arrest the culprits.

According to reports, Bangarraju, who worked as a lineman for the APEPDCL, left his house on October 31 and was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Yenugulapalem village . With visible injuries on his body, the police said that it was a murder and have launched an investigation. It is learnt that police have taken one person named Govind into their custody.

Meanwhile, the family members alleged that body of Bangarraju was found near a farm house belonging to K. Lakshman, a family member of a YSRCP leader. They alleged that Govind and his friend Lakshman had murdered Bangarraju over financial disputes.

It has triggered a row as locals, members of a community Bangarraju belonged, staged protests. They alleged that police were not taking action against Lakshman due to political pressure.

On Saturday morning, family members of Bangarraju, along with many people from the community, staged a protest at the Collectorate demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. They raised slogans accusing negligence and apathy by the police.

Wife of the deceased, M. Nandani, who has been staging a protest near the KGH, said that they would not take body until the police arrested the culprits. She threatened that she would end her life, if justice was not served.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders met the family members. Former MLA Palla Srinivas demanded strict action against the culprits.