Padma awardees felicitated at AMC

October 29, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Kutikuppala Surya Rao, a Padma Shri awardee and an alumnus of Andhra Medical College (AMC), was felicitated by vice-chancellor of Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences Dr. K. Babji at the centenary celebrations of AMC here on Saturday.

Dr. Surya Rao had received the Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences (FAMS). Dr. S.V. Adinarayana, another Padma Shri awardee who was one of the major donors to his alma mater, was also felicitated on the occasion.

Organising secretary of the celebrations Dr. S.N.R. Naveen, a student of the 1981 batch and now an associate professor in emergency medicine at AMC/KGH, expressed joy at being a part of both the diamond Jubilee and the centenary celebrations of AMC.

