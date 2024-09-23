GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paderu Collector directs officials to focus on students’ health in Ashram schools

Every Ashram school should set up a ‘sick room’, in which all the medicines should be made available, instructs A.S. Dinesh Kumar

Published - September 23, 2024 11:54 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar warned strict action against Health Department officials and school authorities in case the health of any student from Ashram schools is neglected.

Addressing a meeting on health issues pertaining to students in tribal welfare hostels and the medical services being offered to them at Paderu on Monday, Mr. Kumar said that if any student falls sick in the Ashram School, then they should be rushed to the hospital for treatment and the matter should be informed to Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) as well as the parents immediately. After treatment, the student must be sent back to Ashram school not to their houses, he said.

“Special care must be taken for any student who is admitted to hospital. If they are not kept under observation and then discharged or if any untoward incident is reported, action will be initiated against doctors concerned,” he said.

The Collector also said that every Ashram school should set up a ‘sick room’, in which all the medicines should be made available. Head Master and Deputy Wardens should maintain the sick room, for which they should be given basic training by the Health Department, he said, adding that required medical equipment will be sent to the Ashram schools.

He mentioned that a committee will be set up to conduct health camps and sickle cell anaemia tests with the Health Department and the ITDA officials, and headed by the Joint Collector. He also asked the authorities to prepare an action plan for the conduct of medical tests annually.

Joint Collector Abhishek Goud, ITDA Project Officer (Paderu) V. Abhishek, Health and Tribal Welfare department officials were present.

