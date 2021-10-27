Paddy to be procured from 155 centres

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 October 2021 01:04 IST

The AP Civil Supplies Corporation has decided to procure paddy from the farmers in the district for kharif season in 2021-22. A total of 155 paddy procurement centres in the district have been identified for this purpose, Joint Collector M. Venugopala Reddy has said.

He held a review meeting with the officials on Monday. As many as 48 procurement centres were identified through Velugu, 43 in tribal areas and 64 through Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). He said that the farmers have to register their crops on e-crop at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) with the assistance of Agriculture Assistants.

The procurement agencies have to be prepared with the equipment like moisture meters, tarpaulins and electronic balance. The District Rice Millers Association has been directed to supply empty gunny bags for filling up of the procured rice.

District Manager of Civil Supplies, Joint Director of Agriculture, Anakapalle RDO, Project Director of DRDA, Marketing AD, District Cooperative Bank CEO, Paderu ITDA Deputy Project Manager, Divisional Manager of FCI, District Manager of AP Markefed and President of Rice Millers Association participated in the meeting.