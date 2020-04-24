Paddy, maize purchase centres set up in the district, says official

To procure paddy 27 purchase centres and for maize two centres have been set up in the district, according to Joint Collector L. Sivasankar.
So far, 59 tonnes of paddy was purchased from 97 farmers and 168.5 tonnes of maize from 111, Mr. Siva Sankar said.
While paddy was grown in 6,519 hectares, maize was raised in 663 hectares in a total of 16 mandal in the district.
So far, paddy in 3,756 ha and maize in 404 ha was harvested.
Following the instructions of the Union government, procurement price for common and grade A variety of paddy was decided.
Farmers had to register in the procurement App with the help of the Agriculture Department officials.
For maize, two centres in Padmanabham and Bhimili mandala were set up.
The agriculture and horticulture assistants should display toll-free number 1902 and the procedure for paddy procurement, the Joint Collector said.
