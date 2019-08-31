OYO aims at creating 5,500 jobs in State in one year

The expansion plan of OYO Hotels & Homes in Visakhapatnam at a cost of ₹100 crore came up for discussion at the first national Partner Advisory Council meeting held in New Delhi.

The meeting held recently under the aegis of OYO Partner Engagement Network (OPEN) discussed its preparedness for expanding its operations in the city. An announcement on the plan was made earlier this month.

The firm launched its operations in the city in November, 2016 and it has expanded its footprint to more than 100 hotels and 1,950 plus rooms in the city, whereas its footprint in Andhra Pradesh comprises 280 plus hotels and over 6,300 rooms.

Investment domains

A release issued by the OYO said the firm had invested heavily in Capex across the State and created more than 3,000 jobs. It has plans to generate more than 5,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities for hospitality professionals in the State in the next one year.

“The OYO has helped unlock the tourism potential of not just Visakhapatnam, but of the State as well. The company aims at investing ₹100 crore in Capex and infrastructure in Visakhapatnam,” the release stated.

The firm also aims at becoming a preferred choice of accommodation for visitors and the city dwellers as well. At present, Dwarakanagar, Gajuwaka and MVP Colony are among the top-performing hubs in the city, the release added.