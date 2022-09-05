Owners/leaseholders of multi-storeyed buildings asked to install CC cameras in Visakhapatnam

Action will be taken against those who fail to do so, warn the police

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 05, 2022 23:18 IST

The city police have warned owners and leaseholders of multi-storeyed buildings that action will be initiated against them, if they fail to install adequate number of CC cameras, as per the provisions of the ‘AP Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act-2013’.

In a statement issued on Monday, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that the process of sending notices to the owners/leaseholders of such buildings has already commenced. He said that the measure has become imperative as a review of the functioning of CC cameras after the series of murders and robberies in the city in the recent past have revealed the scant security measures in those areas.

He said that the city police have launched the ‘Safe City’ project to make Visakhapatnam as the safest city and appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police in this regard. He also appealed to owners of individual houses also to arrange CC cameras for their own security as also to prevent crimes in the residential areas.

