Owners seek permission to reopen gyms

Owners of various gyms from the city have staged protests requesting the government to allow them to reopen gyms. They promised that they would run gyms without overcrowding and following all safety protocols on the premises.

Following social distancing norms, Visakha Gym Owners Welfare Association staged a protest at Old Gajuwaka Junction on July 13 in which owners of 16 gyms from Gajuwaka, Peda Gantyada, Malkapuram, Duvvada and surrounding areas took part. Earlier, they staged a similar protest at Madhurawada with the owners of various gyms from surroundings of PM Palem.

The members alleged that the government has given permissions to almost every sector, except for gyms, swimming pools and cinemas. Among these, gym sector has hit the most and most of the medium-scale gym owners are suffering due to financial problems.

The owners say that they are unable to pay the rents of the buildings and meet family expenses. Also, due to non-use for three months, the gym equipment is getting rusted. This would cause a huge loss, the members said during the protest.

According to a member of Visakha Gym Owners Welfare Association, Kilani Ganesh, if the government allows them to reopen gyms at least for some hours, it will be helpful. “We will allow our members in shifts or come up with some other idea to make sure there is no overcrowding. We will also ensure strict social distancing norms are followed,” he said.

Financial help

The association members have met YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy and sought him to take steps for opening of gyms.

Explaining about their financial problems since the lockdown, the members requested the MP to bring some financial scheme on the lines of other sectors for the gym owners also.