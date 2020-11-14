Owners of Bangladeshi ship serve notice for abandonment

VPT has not given permission for towing out the vessel for dry docking

The operations to tow out the aground Bangladeshi vessel MV Maa has been called off as the Advance Shipping Limited, management of the ship, has issued a letter of ‘Abandonment’ to the Protection and Indemnity Club, United Kingdom, stating various constraints in taking up the operation.

The 3000-tonne MV Maa with 15 crew member on board ran aground near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam on October 13, due to inclement weather. The ship was scheduled to be towed out by the Resolve Marine on November 14, during the high tide period.

According to company sources, the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) authorities have not given permission to the company to tow out the ship to the Hindustan Shipyard for dry docking and repairs.

As per a senior VPT official, the ship cannot be allowed to pass through the entry channel into the HSL, before the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) certifies that the ship is sea worthy.

“We have only one entry channel to the harbour and in case of any eventualities such as sinking of the ship in the channel will jeopardise the movement of cargo vessels and ships of the Eastern Naval Command,” the official says.

IRS certification

However, company sources say that getting a certification from the IRS in the present form is not possible, as the ship is aground and is placed between the rocks on the beach.

For the IRS to certify the sea worthiness of the ship, the vessel has to be afloat and towed deeper into the water. Only then IRS can conduct a survey, which includes checking the bottom part of hull.

The contract with the Resolve Marine expires five to six hours after the ship is salvaged and towed out, and it is not possible to conduct the survey within that period, sources in the company explain.

Once the ship moves into the high seas, it cannot be kept there for long as there is no fuel and the ship engines are not operational. The ship has also lost both its anchor and it cannot be kept still at one position and there is always the danger of drifting back to the shore.

“The only option now is to tow the vessel to the HSL for dry docking. With no permission from the VPT, the ship management has issued a letter of abandonment to the P&I Club,” said Bhupesh of Navship, an agent for the ship.

Now, the P&I Club will take a call as to whether to scrap the vessel or bear the cost of salvaging it, which is said to be a huge amount, sources in the VPT say.

Environment hazard

The longer the ship stays on the beach, the greater is the threat to the environment. Every ship has some sludge (thick residual oil) left, even after the fuel is drained out.

Now, the ship is sitting on the sharp-edged rocks and there is a danger of the hull being ruptured, says Marine Chief Engineer S.V. Durga Prasad, who has also served in the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD).

However, Surinder Gill of the Gill Marines, who was given the contract to drain out the fuel, says that oil including 80,000 litres of sludge has been removed from the vessel manually.