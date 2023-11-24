Overloaded autos, strict timings pose a risk to safety of students

November 24, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Wednesday’s accident at the Sangam Sarat Junction involving a lorry and an auto-rickshaw carrying children to school sparked outrage in the city, with locals demanding that the traffic police put an end to the menace of overcrowded auto-rickshaws once and for all.

Eight students were in the auto-rickshaw at the time of the accident, and miraculously, all of them survived. One girl, however, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

While visuals clearly showed that the accident occurred due to the auto-rickshaw driver driving straight into the path of the oncoming lorry, experts say there are other factors that need to be looked at in order to prevent such incidents from recurring.

ADVERTISEMENT

School deadlines

Corporate schools enforce deadlines strictly and take a dim view of students arriving late by even a couple of minutes. In some cases, the students are even sent back home. This leads to a sense of urgency among children who ask the auto drivers to step on the gas in order to make it to the school in time. This is a dangerous practice and schools should stop punishing latecomers, says Member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Gondu Sitaram.

“Schools should allow students inside even if they are late by 10 to 20 minutes. There are some schools that not only send latecomers back home, but also collect fines from the parents. Such acts by the managements result in rash driving,” Mr. Sitaram said.

“With the rising traffic congestion, auto-rickshaws may reach the school late on some days. The managements should be lenient in such cases,” he said.

Several commuters opined that heavy vehicles crossing the city should be diverted via the Anandapuram-Sabbavaram route and they should be barred from entering the city limits including NH-16 during peak traffic hours.

Hurling caution to the winds

Overloading of auto-rickshaws is a major risk to the safety of schoolchildren. As per rules, only three people are allowed to travel in a mini auto-rickshaw, and four in a larger one. However, most autos plying on the city roads carry up to six or seven passengers. Some vehicles have also been seen ferrying 12 to 14 students, that too on NH-16. However, traffic police routinely turn a blind eye to the practice, further emboldening such drivers.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G. Raja Ratnam appealed to parents to send their children early to school. He opined that if children are sent late, the auto-rickshaw drivers may drive rashly to make it in time. He added that parents should not allow their children to board an auto-rickshaw that is overcrowded.

In this month alone, the Transport Department has booked cases against 63 auto-rickshaw drivers and seized eight vehicles for not following rules, Mr. Raja Ratnam said.

Zone-1 DCP K. Srinivasa Rao said that strict action would be initiated against auto-rickshaw drivers carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit. The vehicles will be seized, he warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.