Overload leads to short-circuit and power outage in many areas of Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency

May 28, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Overloading on electrical poles meant for domestic power supply is creating problems in many areas under Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency. Increasing number of LT connections (domestic or commercial) is the reason for the problem. People have been facing short-circuits and power outages due to this, say officials.

As per AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) rules and guidelines, every LT connection should have an electric pole within 30 metres from the electricity meter of the consumer. But many connections are being given from the same poles in many areas like Kurupam Market and Burujupeta in the old city. This automatically increases the load on the existing network, and in such cases an additional transformer is required to balance the supply.

APEPDCL Visakhapatnam Circle Superintending Engineer L. Mahendranath said that underground cables have been installed at every possible location in the Assembly segment. There is a problem in laying poles and transformers in the narrow streets less than three feet wide, he said. People are also objecting to installation of new poles and laying of underground cables. “If there are no objections from the people and other stakeholders like the GVMC, we are ready to lay underground cables or new poles,” Mr. Mahendranath said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the APEDCL, there are around 40,000 LT lines (domestic connections) in the segment. About 50% of the LT lines have been transferred to the underground cable system. New poles and transformers or underground network should be created for rest of the power connections.

An electricity official from the Assembly segment, said, “Hyderabad-based Vijay Electricals Pvt Ltd has taken up underground cabling works wherever possible in this segment. Their contract ended in February, 2023. Later, there are no fresh proposals for underground works as of date. But there will be chances if people are willing to accept the underground system.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.