Overcoming odds, visually challenged entrepreneur Bolla Srikanth shows the way to others

December 21, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Soon after his birth, his relatives had advised his parents to abandon him as he cannot take care of them in their old-age. He was scorned by classmates as he is visually challenged. He decided to turn his disadvantage into an opportunity and there is no looking back for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Bolla Srikanth inspires scores of students and adults alike as a young and successful entrepreneur, running a company with a turnover of ₹80 crore, who fought against all odds to make it big in life. His target is to achieve a turnover of ₹1,000 crore and he is confident of achieving it in the next three years, and then go for an IPO and listing on the stock exchange.

Mr. Srikanth was in the city on invitation by Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan to participate as a guest in the annual day celebrations of the school.

Hailing from an agricultural family in Machilipatnam, he went on to become the first international blind student to graduate from MIT in the USA.

“I take over sick plants and assets in distress, and put them back into operation. This is easier compared to establishing a new industry, which will require a number of approvals, licences and basic infrastructure. On the contrary, sick plants can be purchased at one-tenth of their price and enable quick operation. The returns on capital will be much quicker and easier,” Mr. Srikanth told The Hindu in an exclusive chat.

In 2012, Mr. Srikanth had established Bollant Industries Private Limited in Hyderabad. Starting with the recycling of paper products, he diversified into recycling of pharma byproducts and wastes from other sectors. “Our business is to convert waste into wealth. While everyone is talking about banning plastics, we are into making biodegradable plastic from corn waste,” he says. “Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) is extracted from fermented corn waste and turned into biodegradable plastic products, which give the convenience of plastic without posing any threat to the environment. Our next project will be on treating e-wastes into value added products,” Mr. Srikanth says.

Biopic

Inspired by his success story, Tushar Hirnandani is making a Hindi film on Srikanth Bolla on the title ‘Sri’. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar of T-Series. Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao is playing Srikanth’s role, while Alaya F will play his wife’s role.

What keeps him going against all odds?

“The satisfaction that I am able to inspire the younger generation to become responsible and better citizens.” Don’t brood over your past, but look at what the future has in store for you,” is his advice to youngsters.