‘Overcome psychologicalbarriers to use technology’

Technology will make life simple dominating all walks and various government initiatives including e-Pragati, land hub and call centres, monitoring through ‘CM Dashboard’ will lead to better and transparent governance, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

Use of artificial intelligence to save crops and aqua produce, body-worn cameras to improve policing, machine learning were among the initiatives mentioned by the Chief Minister.

He was summing up the resolution on “good governance- use of technology- curbing corruption and safe Andhra Pradesh” moved by Communications Advisor to the AP Government Parakala Prabhakar.

Mr. Prabhakar said people should overcome psychological barriers to use technology.

The Chief Minister’s Core Dashboard, biometric system in schools, smart pulse survey, predicting lightning and informing the people in the area, saving crops and aqua produce from pests, monitoring rainfall and groundwater and seed development were among the benefits that technology would bring, Mr. Prabhakar said.