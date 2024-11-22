ADVERTISEMENT

Overcome fear of failure and achieve goals, career aspirants told

Published - November 22, 2024 07:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

CEO and Director of Magna International Inc, Canada, Seetharama Swamy Kotagiri, visited Visakhapatnam Public library and addressed the career aspirants on the theme ‘Coming together for Dissemination of Knowledge’ jointly organised by the Visakhapatnam Public library and Centre for Policy Studies, here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary of Visakhapatnam Public Library D.S. Varma welcomed the gathering, while Vice President Visakhapatnam Public library Society (VPLS) T.S.R. Prasad and Director of Centre for Policy Studies A. Prasanna Kumar participated.

Mr. Seetarama Swamy shared his experiences working in various companies. In his address to career aspirants, he touched upon what to focus for the career aspirants to be successful. He boosted their confidence by advising on how to overcome fear of failure and achieve the goals.

After visiting the library campus, Mr, Swamy appreciated the members for creating a peaceful and positive learning environment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US