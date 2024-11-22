Overcome fear of failure and achieve goals, career aspirants told

CEO and Director of Magna International Inc, Canada, Seetharama Swamy Kotagiri, visited Visakhapatnam Public library and addressed the career aspirants on the theme ‘Coming together for Dissemination of Knowledge’ jointly organised by the Visakhapatnam Public library and Centre for Policy Studies, here on Friday.

Secretary of Visakhapatnam Public Library D.S. Varma welcomed the gathering, while Vice President Visakhapatnam Public library Society (VPLS) T.S.R. Prasad and Director of Centre for Policy Studies A. Prasanna Kumar participated.

Mr. Seetarama Swamy shared his experiences working in various companies. In his address to career aspirants, he touched upon what to focus for the career aspirants to be successful. He boosted their confidence by advising on how to overcome fear of failure and achieve the goals.

After visiting the library campus, Mr, Swamy appreciated the members for creating a peaceful and positive learning environment.