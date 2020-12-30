Overall crime rate in city has come down by 14%, says Police Commissioner

‘Various initiatives taken to address issues related to youth’

Impact of COVID-19 and also due to visible policing by the city police, offences have seen a decline by 21% during the year 2020, compared to 2019 and 48% compared to 2018, in the city. House break-ins, snatchings, motorcycle thefts and other forms of thefts have also seen a drop.

According to the statistics provided by the city police, the number of property offences reported during 2020 was 671 as against 850 in 2019 and 1,258 in 2018. As many as 176 H.Bs were reported in 2020, while in 2019, the number of H.Bs were 200. Chain snatchings saw a 43% decline in 2020. In 2020, 31 chain snatching cases were reported as against 54 in 2019.

However, there has been a drop in the detection from 61% in 2019 to 58% in 2020. However, the recovery rate has increased from 50% in 2019 to 53% in this year.

Addressing the annual press conference, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that the overall crime rate in the city has come down by 14% when compared to 2019. As many as 3,022 cases were reported in 2020, whereas in 2019, it was 3,458. Law and order cases saw a 4% increase with 1,089 in 2019 to 1,112 in 2020. White collar offences have reduced from 494 in 2019 to 356 in 2020. Cyber crime cases have reduced by 4% from 368 in 2019 to 353 in 2020, he said.

On crime against women, Mr. Sinha said that there was 24% decline in the overall cases. Apart from the rape cases, all other cases have seen a decline. Statistics suggest that during the year 2020, the city reported 123 rape cases, as against 106 in 2019 and 87 in 2018. Domestic violence cases have come down from 612 in 2019 to 381 in 2020. Similarly crime against children cases have reduced from 239 in 2019 to 150 in 2020, he added.

Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha said that in 2020, the police have come up with various initiatives to address issues related to youth. He said that after the incidents of attacks on girls, cases of drugs and bike racings, the police have come up with ‘Neti Yuvathe – Repati Pourulu’ initiative.

“Since the city is close to Visakha Agency, ganja smuggling is rampant here. Most of the colleges are already affected and there are a very few colleges which are not affected,” said the Police Commissioner, adding that they have been conducting raids to nab smugglers and simultaneously creating awareness to ‘say no to drugs’. After drive on overspeeding, cases have come down, he said.

The Police Commissioner also said that Pre-Litigation Counselling Forum (PLCF) and Disha Counselling Centre for ‘women in need’ have been set up to ensure people come forward to report about their issues without any stigma. To tackle crime, community beat system and awareness programmes on cyber crimes, were introduced.