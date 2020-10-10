Over two lakh students received Vidya Kanuka kits: Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 October 2020 00:48 IST

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said that Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits were handed over to about 2,03,200 students in 4,034 schools from 43 mandals of the district by the end of second day. He said that owing to COVID-19 situation, they are giving the kits after asking the parents to come at different times.

He was taking part in a Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme organised at ZP High School, Gidijala area in Anandapuram, here on Friday.

As many as 3.17 lakh students in the 43 mandals in the district will be benefited by the scheme, the officials said. The Minister said that all facilities are being created at the schools as part of Nadu-Nedu initiative. He said that the district would be further developed by bringing Agnampudi-Bhogapuram metro rail project.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that no child should drop out from education due to financial problems. As part of Nadu-Nedu, works are being taken up in 1,100 schools (about 30% of schools) by creating all amenities including drinking water, electricity, toilets, compound wall and others. He said that priority has been laid on nine factors. By 2023, all the schools will be developed, he added. Similarly, all the anganwadi centres will be converted into primary schools to provide education to children from three to six years, he said.

District Educational Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy and other officials were present.