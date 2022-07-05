Over one lakh students to receive ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ kits in Visakhapatnam district

District Collector A Mallikarjuna has said that as many as 1,01,370 students are going to receive ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ kits in Visakhapatnam. He took part in district-level launch of the State government programme at Pendurthi here on Tuesday.

Speaking during the programme, Mr Mallikarjuna said that before the start of the schools, the State government is providing schemes like ‘Amma Vadi’ and ‘Vidya Kanuka’ for the benefit of students. He said that the school managements would ensure all the students get the kits which include a pair of uniform, a pair of shoes with two pairs of socks, belt, textbooks, note books, workbooks and dictionary.

Pendurthi MLA A Adeep Raj said that in Pendurthi Assembly constituency, about ₹21 crore was sanctioned for Nadu-Nedu works in the schools. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and others were present.