Over 97% coverage in pulse polio drive in GVMC limits

March 04, 2024 - VISAKHAPATNAM

Over 97 % of children between zero and five years of age were administered pulse polio vaccine under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits as part of Pulse Polio Immunisation drive on Sunday.

As per official information, of the 1,91,930 children in the GVMC limits, as many as 1,81,891 children were administered polio drops at 80 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

The district administration had set up 1,002 polio booths, 74 mobile units. Over 4,200 vaccinators and 90 supervising staff worked for the programme.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated the programme along with the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Jagadeeswara Rao in a UPHC near Resapuvanipalem. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari administered polio drops to the children at Arilova, while GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma along with his spouse administered polio drops to their daughter in a UPHC near Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium.

