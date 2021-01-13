Over 9,600 booked for consuming alcohol in ‘open’

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 January 2021 01:03 IST

The city police have booked 9,464 cases against 9,606 persons on the charges of consuming alcohol in open places at various areas since the last three months, in Visakhapatnam. The police also booked 3,852 cases against 3,857 persons on the charges of creating nuisance at public places.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order - I), Aishwarya Rastogi, as part of improving safety and security in the city, regular drives have been conducted from

October 1, 2020 to January, 10, 2021. He said that teams were formed under the limits of the 23 law and order police stations to conduct raids.

The drive is part of the visible policing to improve public safety in the city, especially for women and children, to reduce public nuisance and reduce social vices, he added.

“Citizens are requested not to consume liquor in the open places, which is in contravention of law. People can also reach police regarding their problems in the city on WhatsApp number – 9493336633,” Mr. Aishwarya Rastogi said.