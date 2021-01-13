Over 9,600 booked for consuming alcohol in ‘open’

The city police have booked 9,464 cases against 9,606 persons on the charges of consuming alcohol in open places at various areas since the last three months, in Visakhapatnam. The police also booked 3,852 cases against 3,857 persons on the charges of creating nuisance at public places.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order - I), Aishwarya Rastogi, as part of improving safety and security in the city, regular drives have been conducted from
October 1, 2020 to January, 10, 2021. He said that teams were formed under the limits of the 23 law and order police stations to conduct raids.
The drive is part of the visible policing to improve public safety in the city, especially for women and children, to reduce public nuisance and reduce social vices, he added.
“Citizens are requested not to consume liquor in the open places, which is in contravention of law. People can also reach police regarding their problems in the city on WhatsApp number – 9493336633,” Mr. Aishwarya Rastogi said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath