Over 800 participate in Namaha Academy marathon in Visakhapatnam

Over 800 people enthusiastically participated in a marathon organised by Visakhapatnam-based Namaha Academy, on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The 3km/5km marathon was flagged off by Captain T.R.S. Kumar of the Indian Navy, accompanied by the Chief of Namaha Academy, K. Swathi. According to the organisers, the aim of the marathon was to promote self defense.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu), attended the concluding ceremony of the marathon as the chief guest. Appreciating the organisers, he said that more such marathons should be organised in the city. Later, he presented medals and certificates to the winners.

Namaha Academy, has been training people aged between 5 to 65 on self-defence, martial arts, music, yoga, meditation, dance, nutrition, basics of running, fitness.

