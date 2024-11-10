 />
Over 800 participate in Namaha Academy marathon in Visakhapatnam

Updated - November 10, 2024 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
People participating in the marathon organised by Namaha Academy on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

People participating in the marathon organised by Namaha Academy on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Over 800 people enthusiastically participated in a marathon organised by Visakhapatnam-based Namaha Academy, on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The 3km/5km marathon was flagged off by Captain T.R.S. Kumar of the Indian Navy, accompanied by the Chief of Namaha Academy, K. Swathi. According to the organisers, the aim of the marathon was to promote self defense.

Participants enthusiastically taking selfies at the marathon.

Participants enthusiastically taking selfies at the marathon. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu), attended the concluding ceremony of the marathon as the chief guest. Appreciating the organisers, he said that more such marathons should be organised in the city. Later, he presented medals and certificates to the winners.

Namaha Academy, has been training people aged between 5 to 65 on self-defence, martial arts, music, yoga, meditation, dance, nutrition, basics of running, fitness.

Published - November 10, 2024 09:01 pm IST

