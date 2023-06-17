Over 80 NGOs to assist Simhachalam Devasthanam during ‘Giri Pradakshina’ in Visakhapatnam on July 2

June 17, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Simhachalam Devasthanam officials are seeking cooperation from over 80 NGOs to provide essentials to the devotees, who take part in the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’s Giri Pradakshina scheduled to be held on July 2. The devasthanam is expecting a huge number of people taking part in the annual festival.

Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam Brahmaramba conducted a review meeting to discuss about the arrangements being made for the festival on Saturday. Initially, she was briefed about the arrangements which were taken during the previous Giri Pradakshina and the support from the NGOs as well as volunteers.

A few NGO members informed the EO that they would distribute various types of food, biscuits, milk, drinking water and medicine to the devotees taking part in the ritual along the 32 km route from covering Simhachalam – Arilova – Hanumanthuwaka – Appughar – MVP Colony – HB Colony – Seethammadhara – Madhavadhara - Gopalapatnam. A Chodavaram- based NGO informed the authorities that they are ready to distribute prasadam to over 10,000 people near Goshala area. The EO informed them that places will be allocated to all the NGOs for the programme. She said that the devasthanam will set up 27 stalls at various places. Besides the devasthanam will also make all arrangements for the devotees on the hill top, she said.

