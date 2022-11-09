Over 80% beautification works along the route of PM’s convoy completed in Visakhapatnam, says GVMC Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau November 09, 2022 20:50 IST

He inspects Airport road, Scindia Junction, Convent Junction and a few other areas where PM’s convoy is supposed to move on November 11 and 12

The colourful arch erected at the entrance of the Prime Minister’s public meeting venue at Andhra University Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that about 80% of repair works of roads, street and others along the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy, were completed. The remaining 20% of works will be completed at the earliest he added. He visited Airport road, Scindia Junction, Convent Junction and a few other areas where PM’s convoy is supposed to move on November 11 and 12. He inspected the sanitary conditions and checked the ongoing beautification works. Speaking to the officials, Mr. Raja Babu instructed the officials to complete their duties which were allotted on time without any issue. There should not be any debris on both sides of the road and, unnecessary green cover on road medians should be trimmed, he said. The greenery over the medians should be attractive, he said. He said that one more inspection will be conducted along the route. Chief Engineer Ravi Krishna Raju, Assistant Director, Horticulture, Damodar, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.



