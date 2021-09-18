Over 70,000 received jab in mega drive, says DMHO

‘So far 36.75 lakh people vaccinated in the district’

Over 70,000 people were administrated the first or the second COVID-19 vaccine doses at the mega vaccination drive conducted in the district on Friday, said District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) P. Suryanarayana. The total number of persons vaccinated in the district is around 36.75 lakh, including 10.41 lakh people who received both the doses, he said.

The mega vaccination drive was taken up in all the PHCs and health centres. At a few areas, door-to-door vaccination was organised for the eligible elderly persons. Sachivalayam staff, ANMs, ward volunteers and the Health Department officials coordinated the drive.

51 new cases

The district recorded 51 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,56,561. During the same time period, as many as 71 persons recovered from the coronavirus. The death toll stands at 1,081, as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries and active cases stands at 1,54,418 and 1,062 respectively.