Over 70 grams of MDMA seized from group of persons in Visakhapatnam

December 17, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The City Task Force (CTF) wing of the city police have busted another drug racket here. Following instructions from Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, the CTF teams led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Trinad Rao conducted raids at an undisclosed location and arrested a few people, for possessing around 70 grams of MDMA, it was learnt.

According to sources, the police teams have received credible information of a gang procuring drugs from some unidentified persons from Bengaluru and then selling the same to the youth in Visakhapatnam at a very high price.