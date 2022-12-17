  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

Over 70 grams of MDMA seized from group of persons in Visakhapatnam

December 17, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City Task Force (CTF) wing of the city police have busted another drug racket here. Following instructions from Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, the CTF teams led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Trinad Rao conducted raids at an undisclosed location and arrested a few people, for possessing around 70 grams of MDMA, it was learnt.

According to sources, the police teams have received credible information of a gang procuring drugs from some unidentified persons from Bengaluru and then selling the same to the youth in Visakhapatnam at a very high price.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.