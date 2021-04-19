Over 6,500 beds available for COVID patients, says Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao at a review meeting at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 April 2021 20:04 IST

‘Vaccine administered to 4.5 lakh persons in the district’

There are 6,548 beds in Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), King George Hospital (KGH) and Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD). This apart, there are additional beds in six A category and 33 B category hospitals in the district, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said.

Addressing a media conference after a review meeting with the officials here on Monday evening, the Minister said the hospitals have been categories into A and B categories. The A category hospitals would be fully converted into COVID-19 hospitals, while some of the beds in the B category hospitals would be allocated to meet the needs of COVID patients.

‘No staff shortage’

He said that vaccine was administered to 4.5 lakh persons in the district and at present 60,000 doses were available. Joint Collector Arun Babu has been appointed Special Officer for the COVID-19. He said that lockdown was not a solution to the problem. Adequate number of staff have been appointed and general duty medical officers were also enlisted. There was no shortage of staff, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that there were 1,022 ICU beds, 2,650 non-ICU beds, 462 ventilators in the district. Medical Officers were available at PHCs in 72 wards. Every ward has an ambulance and tests could be performed at PHCs and Area Hospitals. As many as 5,000 tests can be performed in a day, the Minister said.

The second dose of Covishield vaccine was being readied.