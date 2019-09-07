Visakhapatnam

Over 600 stand up for saving Cauvery river

Students of Tech Mahendra Academy standing to support Cauvery Calling on Friday.

Students of Tech Mahendra Academy standing to support Cauvery Calling on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Isha Foundation launches the project

More than 600 people from various walks of life, including Isha volunteers and students from various academies and colleges, stood up to support Cauvery Calling, a project initiated by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to save river Cauvery, here on Friday.

They were seen standing in batches at various locations from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., carrying placards depicting messages on ‘Save Cauvery’ and Sadhguru’s patent project ‘Rally for Rivers’. Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, embarked on ‘Cauvery Calling’, a 3,500-km journey traversing the Cauvery basin, from Talacauvery, the birthplace of the river, on September 3.

Cauvery Calling is the second on-ground river revitalisation project launched by Isha Outreach. The first is a project in Yavatmal district in Maharashtra to revitalise the Waghadi river.

