Over 600 stand up for saving Cauvery river

More than 600 people from various walks of life, including Isha volunteers and students from various academies and colleges, stood up to support Cauvery Calling, a project initiated by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to save river Cauvery, here on Friday.
They were seen standing in batches at various locations from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., carrying placards depicting messages on ‘Save Cauvery’ and Sadhguru’s patent project ‘Rally for Rivers’. Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, embarked on ‘Cauvery Calling’, a 3,500-km journey traversing the Cauvery basin, from Talacauvery, the birthplace of the river, on September 3.
Cauvery Calling is the second on-ground river revitalisation project launched by Isha Outreach. The first is a project in Yavatmal district in Maharashtra to revitalise the Waghadi river.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.