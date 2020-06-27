Over 600 fined for not wearing mask in the last 48 hours

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 June 2020 22:50 IST

People also seek action against those spitting on roads

Despite strict instructions, a number of people have not been wearing face masks in the city, which has been made mandatory by the police. After Police Commissioner R.K. Meena passed orders to collect ₹100 as fine on people moving without masks, the city police teams slapped fine on over 600 persons in the last 48 hours.

“Following Mr. Meena’s instructions, we initially created awareness among the public. The message was also shared in media and social media platforms. From June 26, we started collecting fines. On the first day, fine was imposed on about 350 people and on Saturday, fines have been imposed on nearly 300 by afternoon,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, (Zone II) M.R.K Raju.

He said that the police teams are taking pictures of people coming without masks and sending e-challans directly.

A traffic police from Dwaraka zone said that some people have been coming up with claims like they forgot wearing masks rushing to office. “A few claim their house is located nearby and they come to buy something. Some people notice us and cover their face with handkerchief,” he said.

Apart from it, people also complain over the problem of spitting. Many say that some motorists and auto-rickshaw drivers spit on road while driving. People appeal to police to impose fine on such violators also.

Containment zones

Moreover, a number of people residing in the containment zones have been coming out for no reasons. Except the clusters with more number of cases, other clusters do not have any security personnel. Though barricades were arranged, the one entry/exit rule is also ignored.

The police started booking lockdown violation cases against persons who are being found moving during the curfew hours without valid reasons.