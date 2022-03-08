Over 46,000 Intermediate students to appear for practical examinations in Visakhapatnam district

46 colleges to conduct the exams from March 11

Joint Collector P. Arun Babu said that 46,895 students are expected to attend the Intermediate practical examinations which are scheduled to be held from March 11 to 31, in Visakhapatnam district. He asaid that all arrangements will be made to ensure successful conduct of the examination. The Joint Collector conducted a review meeting on the preparations for the Intermediate practical examinations in his chamber here on Tuesday.

He said that as many as 46 colleges will conduct the practical examinations, for which two flying squads, a high power committee, observer and district examinations committee were formed to supervise the exams. Of the total 46,895, as many as 22,322 are boys and 24,573 are girls, he said. As many as 37,023 students are from M.P.C, while 9,872 students are from Bi.P.C group, he added.