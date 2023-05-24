ADVERTISEMENT

Over 41,000 students are being benefited from Jagananna Vidya Deevena in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector

May 24, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 41,075 students are being benefited from the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ programme from Visakhapatnam district. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has disbursed ₹36.92 crore for the January to March quarter, said District Collector A. Mallikarjuna here on Wednesday. He was addressing the media after taking part in a video conference for disbursal of amount by Mr. Jagan in a public meeting from East Godavari district. Among the benefited students include 207 SC students, 180 ST students, 33,157 BC students, 4,640 EBC students, 221 Muslim minority and 1,252 Christian Minority and others. Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, MLC Varudu Kalyani and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US