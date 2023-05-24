Over 41,000 students are being benefited from Jagananna Vidya Deevena in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector

May 24, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 41,075 students are being benefited from the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ programme from Visakhapatnam district. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has disbursed ₹36.92 crore for the January to March quarter, said District Collector A. Mallikarjuna here on Wednesday. He was addressing the media after taking part in a video conference for disbursal of amount by Mr. Jagan in a public meeting from East Godavari district. Among the benefited students include 207 SC students, 180 ST students, 33,157 BC students, 4,640 EBC students, 221 Muslim minority and 1,252 Christian Minority and others. Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, MLC Varudu Kalyani and others were present.