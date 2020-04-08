Over 4,000 held for violation of lockdown norms in Visakhapatnam district

The rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and repeated appeals by the authorities to abide by the lockdown norms appear to have failed to convince the citizens to stay indoors, if the number of cases pertaining to violation of guidelines are any indication.

Police records suggest that more than 4,000 persons have been arrested on charges of roaming on roads without valid reasons in the district since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24.

According to police, a large number of people are yet to take the lockdown seriously. The district police registered 1,950 cases and arrested 2,140 persons for violating the lockdown orders between March 23 to April 7. The police teams also seized 752 vehicles including auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers.

“People who violate the lockdown orders are being taken to police station, their Aadhaar cards and other details are being noted down and they are being released. They are being issued notices and vehicles are being seized. They need to attend court later and pay the fine,” says a police officer.

E-challans

The violations of various traffic regulations are even more. During the same period, a whopping 16,989 cases were booked under the MV Act and nearly ₹75.57 lakh was collected as fines in the rural police limits.

For strict implementation of the lockdown orders, the district police under the supervision of Rural Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee, have set up checkposts at many places.

The situation in the city is not better. Between March 23 and April 6, the police registered 890 cases and arrested 1,923 persons on charge of violation of lockdown orders. The enforcement teams have seized 1,152 vehicles, including two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws. Between March 23 to April 4, more than 25,000 e-challans were issued under the MV Act. The fine amount imposed was nearly ₹66 lakh, said a police officer.

High-risk zones

The authorities have identified Thatichetlapalem, Poorna Market, Padmanabham, and other areas as sensitive places, with most number of COVID-19 positive cases.