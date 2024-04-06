GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 39,000 non-duty paid liquor bottles seized, three held in Anakapalli district

April 06, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In a major catch, the Yelamanchali police arrested three persons who were allegedly in possession of 39,168 non-duty paid liquor bottles, all 180 ml, at Somalingapalem village. The total worth of the seized liquor is said to be over ₹49 lakh.

The arrested were identified as Karri Venkata Swamy (42), Karri Dharma Teja (21), Boddeti Dinesh Kumar (20), all from Somalingapalem village in Yelamanchili mandal of Anakapalli district.

As per the police, based on credible information regarding the illegal transportation of a significant quantity of illicit liquor at Munagapaka village, SI P. Prasad Rao and staff intercepted the three persons. Upon thorough checking, the police have found five cases of liquor bottles. During interrogation, the accused reportedly told Yelmanchali Circle Inspector Sk. Gafoor that they had kept some more liquor bottles at Somlingapalem. The police conducted raids and seized 39,168 liquor bottles valued at ₹49.35 lakh. The police said that the details of the contraband and the transporter have to be identified. Further investigation is on.

