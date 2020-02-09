Over 3,600 cases disposed of in National Lok Adalat

More than 3,600 civil and criminal cases were disposed of in the National Lok Adalat, which was held at the district court premises, here on Saturday. Chairperson and Principal District Judge B.S. Bhanumati said that Lok Adalat is most effective way to resolve issues. District Legal Services Authority (DSLA) Secretary S. Damodar Rao said that 17 Benches were constituted to decide cases each consisting of judicial officers, advocates and social workers. ADCP (Crimes) V Suresh Babu and a few others were present.