Over 31k students to appear for Class X exam in Visakhapatnam district

March 14, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Education Officer (DEO) L. Chandrakala said that 31,379 students, including 14,972 boys and 13,395 girls, from 441 schools will appear for the Class X examinations scheduled from March 18 to 30 in Visakhapatnam district.

Addressing a press conference at the DEO office on March 14 (Thursday), Ms. Chandrakala said the examination would be conducted in 138 centres in the district. The timings for the examination are 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.

Arrangements in place

The DEO said that 1,400 invigilators and nearly 300 officials, including flying squads, chief superintendents, departmental officers, squad officers, route officers, and additional route officers, were also appointed to ensure the peaceful conduct of the examinations. She added that Section 144 will be imposed at the exam centres.

She said that compared to last year’s examination, which had six papers, this year’s examination will have seven papers, as General Science is divided into Physical Science and Biological Science papers.

Ms. Chandrakala said that all arrangements have been made for the examination. Basic facilities like drinking water and toilets were made available at the centres, and medical staff equipped with first-aid kits were deployed at the centres.

No-mobile zone

She added that APSRTC would allocate free buses for the candidates appearing for the examination. The students can show their hall tickets and avail themselves of the free ride, she said. She informed that the examination centre premises will be a strict no-mobile zone, and any person, including government officials, will not be allowed to use mobile phones.

Special focus

Ms. Chandrakala also said that they have focussed on around 30 schools in which the students’ percentile was low last year and the teachers in those schools were directed to take special care of the students to improve their marks this year.