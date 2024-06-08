Over 300 buses yet to get fitness certificate in Visakhapatnam district: RTA officials

Though the schools are about to reopen shortly, still over 300 school buses are yet to obtain fitness certificate in the district from the Road Transport Authority (RTA). The deadline to get the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the department is June 12.

As per the RTA authorities, there are approximately 1,300 to 1,500 school buses in Visakhapatnam district. As on date, approximately 1,100 school buses have completed their fitness test and obtained the NOC from the department. The process has begun during the summer holidays and is nearing completion.

“If the buses fail to get the NOC from the department due to lack of slot before June 12, they should not ferry students until they undergo fitness test,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

He said that meetings were arranged with the managements of various schools and informed them to get the fitness done by June 12 without fail, only after which they should carry the students.

Explaining the basic requirements, Mr. Raja Ratnam said that the drivers should have at least five years driving experience and less than 50 years of age. He said that a school bus should definitely have an attendant, who should assist students while boarding and dropping safely. The managements should check the bus driver’s condition with a breath analyser before starting a trip, he said.

On autorickshaws ferrying school students, he said that the managements should maintain a register and also have a road safety committee involving parents and meetings should be organised from time to time. He said that the autorickshaws should only carry six students at a time. If the driver violates the norms, the road safety committee members should bring it to the notice of the committee, he said.

The RTA authorities have also decided to organise a special drive to check the fitness of school buses as well as autorickshaws from June 12 to 30. Those school buses, which don’t have NOC, will be seized. The violation may also lead to cancellation of school certification, Mr. Raja Ratnam warned.

As per the authorities, in the entire academic year of 2023-2024, there was not a single school bus accident reported in Visakhapatnam. However, eight students were injured in an accident involving autorickshaw and lorry at Sangham-Sarat Junction. Overspeeding was said to be the reason for the accident.

