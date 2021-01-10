Over 30 acres of land resumed

Visakhapatnam

10 January 2021 00:39 IST

Revenue officials led by Chinagadili mandal tahsildar resumed land to the extent of 30.90 acres worth ₹98 crore in survey number 66 at Paradesipalem in Kommadi in the city on Saturday.

The revenue officials during the survey to identify government lands have noticed encroachment of government lands. The encroached land, including 19.65 forest land, in survey number 66 A1 and 11.25 acres of government land in survey number 66 A2, was under occupation of one Chintalapati Sanyasi Raju.

Visakhapatnam rural mandal revenue officer Narasimha Murthy said since it was government land the encroachment was removed immediately and land was taken into possession. A cautionary notice board was erected in the land.