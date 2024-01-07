GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 3 tonnes of waste cleared from Rushikonda beach as part of Eco Vizag campaign

January 07, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in coordination with ‘Platypus Escapes’, a scuba diving organisation from the city, cleared nearly three tonnes of plastic waste and other cloth waste, from the sea water at Rushikonda beach.

Appreciating the scuba diving organisation, GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that apart from the Rushikonda beach, the corporation would also clean other beaches including Sagar Nagar, Yarada, and Mangamaripeta, among others.

Eco Vizag nodal officer, Urban Community Development (UCD) project director D. Lakshmi, Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar, and others were present.

