Over 2.65 lakh register for ‘Aadudam Andhra’ in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli district

December 26, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bheemunipatnam MLA M Srinivasa Rao launched ‘Aadudam Andhra’ at Zilla Parishad High School in Chandrampalem, here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, MLC Varudu Kalyani, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma.

Mr. Rao said that the sports event aims to identify talents from the grassroots level, train and support them, and thus expose them to State, national, and international levels of events. He said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has always prioritised education, health and sports since its formation.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that as many as 1,34,398 people have registered for the sports event, of which 55,913 were girls. The event is being held in all 607 Sachivalayam limits, for which the administration prepared 247 grounds. He said that the events will be held across levels of Sachivalayam, Mandal, constituency, district, and State. The State level events will be held in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launch in Anakapalli

Similarly, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath launched ‘Aadudam Andhra’ at NTR grounds in Anakapalli on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Anakapalli MP B. Satyavathi, District Collector P. Ravi Subhash, and others. Mr. Amarnath said that such a large-scale sports event has never happened in any State while appealing to the youth to make optimum use of the programme.

Collector Ravi Subhash said that the event would include competitions in cricket, kabaddi, kho-kho, basketball, and volleyball. As many as 1,31,041 people have registered for the Anakapalli event and the district administration has prepared 14,098 teams for the event, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.