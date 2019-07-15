Over 2,500 police personnel deployed for ‘Giri Pradakshina’

Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the ‘Giri Pradakshina’ marking the auspicious ‘Ashada Pournami’ at the Sri Varahalakshmi Nrusimha Swamy temple atop Simhachalam. Huge police force is being deployed to ensure a strict monitoring along the 32-km route the devotee would cover on foot on Monday.

“A posse of around 1,800 police personnel will be monitoring the vehicular traffic and regulating flow of devotees in the Gopalapatnam Police Station limits alone for the ‘Giri Pradakshina’.

Arrangements are being made to make sure that there are no untoward incidents,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-North) Deva Prasad said here on Sunday.

However, the City Police said that more than 2,500 personnel are being deployed on bandobust duty across the city.

It is believed that Giri Pradakshina is equivalent to walking around the world or ‘Prapancha Pradikshina’. Some believe it is equal to ‘Kailash Pradakshina’ (circumambulation of the holy mountain of Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva).

According to the officials, crime teams would be on guard at various locations to keep a tab on thefts, pick pocketing and other crimes.

The ‘Shakthi’ teams will be also deployed at several locations to ensure the safety of women devotees.

The City Police will make use of CCTV cameras installed at various junctions to monitor flow of traffic.

Route chart

Devotees will trek the roads surrounding the Simhachalam Hills, starting from the foothills at Simhachalam via Mudasarlova BRTS Road, Hanumanthawaka, Visalakshi Nagar, Jodugullapalem, MVP Colony Double Road, Venkojipalem, HB Colony, Seethamadhara, Balayya Sastry Layout, Port Stadium back side, DLB Quarters, Madhavadhara, Murali Nagar, R & B Office junction, NAD junction, Gopalapatnam, Prahladapuram, Srinivasa Nagar and Gosala to return to the foothills.

Traffic restrictions

Gopalapatnam, NAD Junction, Hanumanthuwaka and many other areas are going to have traffic restrictions at different timings on different roads.

According to traffic police, no vehicles will be allowed from Gopalapatnam Petrol Bunk to Adavivaram from 12 p.m. on July 15 (Monday) to 1 p.m. on July 16 (Tuesday). Only pedestrians will be allowed on the road.

The police have decided not to allow heavy vehicles between the NAD junction stretch and Anandapuram. Traffic restrictions will also be in force on plying of cars, motorcycles in between the NAD Junction and Thatichetlapalem stretch on Monday evening.

Devotees heading towards Tolipavancha have been advised to park their vehicles at designated places at Adavivaram Junction and on BRTS road from Gosala Junction to Vepagunta.

As the temple would be closed for devotees by 4 p.m. on July 16, keeping in view the lunar eclipse, devotees have planned to finish the ‘Giri Pradakshina’ early. The Simhachalam Devasthanam authorities opined that many devotees would start the ‘Giri Pradakshina’ very early on Monday.