Over 22,000 take part in Mega Beach Clean-up drive

Students picking up trash as part of mega beach clean-up drive in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

About 76 tonnes of wastes, including plastic, were cleared during a “Mega Beach Clean-up” drive conducted by the State government in association with U.S.-based “Parley for the Oceans” and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in Visakhapatnam, on Friday. According to the GVMC officials, over 22,000 volunteers took part in the drive, making it the biggest beach clean-up drive ever.

The State government has entered the “Wonder Book of Records” by organising the biggest clean-up drive ever. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the award to MAUD Minister Audimulapu Suresh and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha.

The 28-km coastal stretch between Naval Costal Battery to Bheemunipatnam witnessed scores of people from all ages taking part enthusiastically to clear the wastes on the shore. Employees from various government departments, Eastern Naval Command, Indian Coast Guard, NGOs, Resident Welfare Association (RWAs), Visakhapatnam Port Authority and general public attended the programme. It was the college-going students who seemed to have played a significant role in the drive.

The GVMC had arranged boards at all the 40 identified locations. The ANMs, ASHA workers were seen providing gloves, masks and gunny bags on their arrival.

“We are very happy to take part in such programme for the environment. We enthusiastically picked up a number of coconut shells, leftover food items and packets, clothes and other wastes here. Beach visitors must ensure they do not litter again. Moreover, there should be boards arranged here asking people not to litter,” said L. Vikram, a student from Aditya Degree College, who had picked up wastes near Tenneti Park.

Groups of students from several colleges toiled hard clearing heaps of debris at Lawsons Bay Beach. The trash included coconut shells, liquor bottles, thermocol sheets and clothes.

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Audimulapu Suresh, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MAUD Principal Secretary, Y. Sri Lakshmi, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha cleared garbage at R.K Beach.

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), including MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, corporators of the GVMC participated in the drive at Peda Jalaripeta.

The Indian Naval personnel along with their families from various units of Eastern Naval Command participated in the Mega clean-up drive near the fishing harbour and Bheemuniupatnam beaches.

All the Principal Officers of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), including Deputy Chairman, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, HoDs of VPA, along with officers and employees participated in the programme enthusiastically at Mangamaripeta.

The NSS volunteers of St. Joseph Women College participated in a mega beach cleanup drive near VMRDA Park. Around 50 students led by Program Officer K. Manikya Kumari participated in the programme and collected garbage. BJP MLC PVN Madhav visited the site and appreciated the students for their active participation.