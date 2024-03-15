GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 21k students likely to appear for Class X examinations in Anakapalli district

District Collector directs officials to ensure that the examinations are conducted in a peaceful manner

March 15, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 21,259 students likely to appear for the Class X examinations scheduled to be conducted in Anakapalli district from March 18 to 30.

District Collector P. Ravi Subhash has conducted a review meeting with the officials online and directed them to ensure that the examinations are conducted in a peaceful manner.

He said that of the total 21,259 students, as many as 10,873 candidates are boys, while the rest 10,386 are girls. As many as 108 centres were allotted for the examinations. He also said that the timings for the examinations are 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and the candidates will be allowed into the centre from 8.45 a.m.

The Collector also asked the officials to inspect all the 108 centres and check whether there are are any issues and resolve them. He also instructed the officials to ensure availability of all the basic amenities. He said that five flying squads were arranged to keep a check on mass copying. He also said that the examination centre will be a no-mobile zone, besides the police will strictly implement Section 144 at the centre premises.

